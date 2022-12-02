Corporate Deal

Direct Communication Solutions Inc. filed with the SEC on Dec. 1 for a $15 million initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The San Diego-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough partners Mike Bradshaw and W. David Mannheim. The underwriters, led by ThinkEquity LLC, are represented by Blank Rome partners Patrick Egan, Hank Gracin and Leslie Marlow.

December 02, 2022, 1:54 PM