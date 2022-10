Corporate Deal

Pigment, a business planning and forecasting platform, announced that it has secured $65 million in a Series B+ funding round led by Meritech Capital Partners and IVP, with participation from Blossom Capital, Greenoaks and FirstMark Capital. Paris-based Pigment is advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Alexandre Wibaux. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.

October 03, 2022, 7:24 AM