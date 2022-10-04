Corporate Deal

Viasat Inc. has agreed to sell its Link 16 Tactical Data Links business to technology and defense contractor L3 Harris Technologies for approximately $1.96 billion. The transaction, announced Oct. 3, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Carlsbad, California-based Viasat is advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by San Diego-based partners Craig Garner and Ann Buckingham. L3Harris, based in Melbourne, Florida, is represented by Sullivan & Cromwell. The S&C team includes partners Scott B. Crofton, Joseph J. Matelis, Keith A. Pagnani, Juan Rodriguez and Davis J. Wang.

