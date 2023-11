Corporate Deal

The Decathlon Group announced that it has acquired outdoor equipment manufacturer Bergfreunde GmbH in a deal guided by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. Financial terms were not disclosed. France-based Decathlon Group was advised by a Cleary Gottlieb team including partners Charlie Allen, Kyle Harris and Michael Ulmer. Counsel information for Bergfreunde, based in Germany, was not immediately available.

November 28, 2023, 12:08 PM

