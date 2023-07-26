Corporate Deal

Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo have acquired a minority stake in pet retailer PetSmart from BC Partners. The transaction, announced July 24, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Apollo Global was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. BC Partners, which is based in London, was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Adam Clifford, Tim Cruickshank, Joshua Korff and Peter Martelli.

