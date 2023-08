Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell advised the representative of several initial purchasers in the underwriting of a debt offering worth $400 million. The issuance was announced Aug. 21 by London-based Valaris Limited, an offshore drilling contractor. The Davis Polk capital markets team included partners Michael Kaplan and Hillary A. Coleman. The notes come due 2030.

August 23, 2023, 11:13 AM

