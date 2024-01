Corporate Deal

Skye Bioscience, a biotechnology company focused on developing novel drugs that modulate the endocannabinoid system, has secured $50 million in private placement equity funding from co-led investors, Piper Sandler and Oppenheimer & Co. The investors were advised by a Paul Hastings team led by partners Seo Salimi and Will Magioncalda.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 30, 2024, 10:59 AM

nature of claim: /