Corporate Deal

Macquarie Asset Management has agreed to acquire Beacon Hospital, a private healthcare facility in Dublin, Ireland, in a deal guided by Jones Day. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sydney-based Macquarie Asset Management was advised by a Jones Day team that was led by partners Vica Irani and Ben Larkin. Counsel information for Beacon Hospital was not immediately available.

Health Care

February 15, 2024, 12:57 PM

nature of claim: /