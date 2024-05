Corporate Deal

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, and Intermediate Capital Group (ICG) announced a strategic partnership with Law Business Research. Beverly Hills, California-based Levine Leichtman was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. ICG was represented by a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Helen Croke.

Technology

May 22, 2024, 9:38 AM

nature of claim: /