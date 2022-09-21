Corporate Deal

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has agreed to acquire Renovacor Inc., a biotechnology company focused on therapies for genetically-driven cardiovascular and related diseases, for approximately $53 million in an all-stock consideration. The transaction, announced Sept. 20, is expected to close by the first quarter of 2023. Cranbury, New Jersey-based Rocket Pharmaceuticals is advised by Goodwin Procter. Renovacor is represented by a Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders team.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 21, 2022, 8:02 AM