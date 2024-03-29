Corporate Deal

N2y, a special education software company, and Texthelp, a global technology company, have announced a merger agreement. Financial terms were not disclosed. Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, has backed both n2y and Texthelp and will remain the majority shareholder of the combined business. Huron, Ohio-based n2y is advised by Debevoise & Plimpton partners led by Jonathan Levitsky, Dominic Blaxill and Michael Bolotin. Counsel information was not immediately available for Antrim, Ireland-based Texthelp.

March 29, 2024, 1:09 PM

