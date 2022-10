Corporate Deal

PishPosh Inc., a baby and childcare products manufacturer, filed with the SEC on Oct. 21 for an $8 million IPO. The Lakewood, New Jersey-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Meister Seelig & Fein partners Denis Dufresne and Louis Lombardo. The underwriters, led by Boustead Securities LLC, are represented by Carmel, Milazzo & Feil partners Ross D. Carmel and Jeffrey Wofford.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 25, 2022, 8:44 AM