Regal Rexnord Corp., an electric motors and power transmission components manufacturer, has agreed to sell its industrial motors and generators businesses to WEG, through certain subsidiaries of WEG SA, for approximately $400 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 25, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Milwaukee-based Regal Rexnord was advised by Godfrey & Kahn. WEG SA, which is based in Brazil, was represented by a Jones Day team led by partner S. Wade Angus.

September 26, 2023, 9:34 AM

