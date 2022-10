Corporate Deal

Deltech Holdings LLC, a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners, announced that it has acquired polymers and protective coating provider StanChem Inc. from Artemis Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based Deltech Holdings was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. StanChem, which is based in Berlin, Connecticut, was represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 05, 2022, 9:17 AM