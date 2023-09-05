Corporate Deal

Robinhood Markets Inc. announced that it has purchased almost all of the 55 million remaining Robinhood shares from Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd. for a total consideration of approximately $605 million. Menlo Park, California-based Robinhood was advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners John D. Buretta, Paul H. Zumbro, C. Daniel Haaren, Michael L. Arnold and Bethany A. Pfalzgraf. Counsel information for Emergent Fidelity was not immediately available.

Banking & Financial Services

September 05, 2023, 7:26 AM

