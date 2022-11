Corporate Deal

RedBird Capital Partners, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon launched an artist-led studio partnership on Sunday. New York-based RedBird Capital was represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Mehdi Ansari, Jeannette Bander, Alison Ressler, Marc Trevi and Isaac Wheeler. Counsel information for Affleck and Damon was not immediately available.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 22, 2022, 8:15 AM