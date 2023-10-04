Corporate Deal

The J.M. Smucker Co. has agreed to sell nut and fruit snack mixes brand Sahale Snacks Inc. to Second Nature Brands for $34 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 27, is expected to close in the third quarter of J.M. Smucker's current fiscal year, ending April 30, 2024. Madison Heights, Michigan-based Second Nature was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The Willkie Farr team was led by partners David Arnold, Ryan Giggs, Andrew Gray and Neil Townsend. Counsel information for J.M. Smucker was not immediately available.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 04, 2023, 12:05 PM

