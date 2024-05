Corporate Deal

ONEOK Inc. has agreed to acquire a system of natural gas liquids pipelines from Easton Energy, a Houston-based midstream company, for approximately $280 million. Tulsa, Oklahoma-based ONEOK was advised by a Haynes and Boone team led by partners Jeremy Kennedy and Hugh Tucker. Counsel information for Easton was not immediately available.

May 14, 2024, 9:41 AM

