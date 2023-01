Corporate Deal

Emerson Electric has submitted a proposal to acquire National Instruments for an enterprise value of approximately $7.6 billion. St. Louis-based Emerson is advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Sidley Austin. The Davis Polk team includes partners Phillip R. Mills and Cheryl Chan. Counsel information for National Instruments, based in Austin, Texas, was not immediately available.

