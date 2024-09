Corporate Deal

Great Elm Capital Corp., a business development company, was counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Venable in a debt offering valued at $36 million. The Davis Polk team included partners Hillary Coleman, Christopher Healey and Gregory Rowland. Kirkland & Ellis represented underwriters Lucid Capital Markets. The notes come due 2029.

Business Services

September 23, 2024, 8:20 AM