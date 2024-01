Corporate Deal

Talus Pay has acquired fintech company Jobox.ai in a deal guided by Ice Miller and Winston & Strawn. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dallas-based Talus was advised by Ice Miller and Winston & Strawn. Counsel information for Jobox.ai, which is based in Aventura, Florida, was not immediately available.

Fintech

January 05, 2024, 11:54 AM

nature of claim: /