Corporate Deal

Micropolis Holding Co., a robotics developer, registered with the SEC on Dec. 22 to raise approximately $37 million in an initial public offering. The Dubai, UAE-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, is advised by Ogier and Pinsent Masons. The underwriters, led by Network 1 Financial Securities Inc., are represented by Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li.

Technology

December 27, 2023, 10:19 AM

