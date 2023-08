Corporate Deal

Richtech Robotics Inc., an advanced robotic technologies developer, registered with the SEC on Aug. 2 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Austin, Texas-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Parsons Behle & Latimer and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole partners Richard Anslow and Lijia Sanchez. The underwriters, led by Pacific Century Securities, are represented by VCL Law LLP.

August 04, 2023, 9:51 AM

