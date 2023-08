Corporate Deal

Bryn Mawr Capital Management, a subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corp., has closed on an asset purchase agreement whereby Bryn Mawr will acquire an investment advisory firm based in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bryn Mawr was advised by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders.

