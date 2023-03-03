Corporate Deal

Sakuu Corp., a solid-state lithium-ion battery manufacturer, is going public via SPAC merger with Plum Acquisition Corp. I. As a result of the merger, Sakuu will be listed on a U.S. national exchange with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $705 million. The transaction, announced March 2, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. San Jose, California-based Sakuu Corp. is represented by Fenwick & West. Plum Acquisition is advised by Lane Waterman.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 03, 2023, 9:07 AM