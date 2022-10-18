Corporate Deal

Summit Midstream Partners announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Summit Midstream Holdings, has agreed to acquire Outrigger DJ Midstream from Outrigger Energy II and Sterling Energy Investments, Grasslands Energy Marketing and Centennial Water Pipelines from Sterling Investment Holdings for $305 million in cash. The transaction, announced Oct. 17, is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022. Houston-based Summit Midstream is advised by Baker Botts and a Locke Lord team. Denver-based Outrigger Energy is represented by a Vinson & Elkins team led by partner Creighton Smith. A Vinson team is also counseling Sterling Investment.

October 18, 2022, 9:51 AM