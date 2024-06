Corporate Deal

United Talent Agency (UTA), the global talent, sports, entertainment and advisory company, has acquired Representatives of Outstanding Footballers (ROOF) in a deal guided by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. Financial terms were not disclosed. Beverly Hills, California-based UTA was advised by a Skadden Arps team that included partners David Eisman and Matthias Horbach. Counsel information for Grunwald, Germany-based ROOF was not immediately available.

June 12, 2024, 9:25 AM

