3E announced that it has acquired chemical hazard technology platform Toxnot PBC in a deal guided by Shearman & Sterling and Moulton Law Group. Financial terms were not disclosed. Carlsbad, California-based 3E was advised by Shearman & Sterling. Toxnot, which is based in Fort Collins, Colorado, was represented by a Moulton Law Group team.

December 13, 2022, 7:09 AM