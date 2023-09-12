Corporate Deal

WestRock and Smurfit Kappa have agreed to combine in a deal valuing the companies at a combined market capitalization of approximately $20 billion. The transaction, announced Sept. 12, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024. Atlanta-based WestRock was represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Cravath, Swaine & Moore. The Paul Weiss team was led by partners Scott Barshay and Laura Turano. The Cravath Swaine team was led by partners Richard Hall and Matthew L. Ploszek. Smurfit Kappa, which is based in Dublin, was counseled by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partners Andrew R. Brownstein, Igor Kirman and Victor Goldfeld.

September 12, 2023, 11:46 AM

