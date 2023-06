Corporate Deal

SellerX Germany GmbH, an eCommerce aggregator in Europe, has agreed to purchase Elevate Brands, a U.S.-based aggregator of eCommerce businesses, in a deal guided by Morrison & Foerster. Financial terms were not disclosed. Berlin-based SellerX was advised by a Morrison & Foerster team that was led by partner Dirk Besse. Counsel information for Elevate Brands, which is based in Austin, Texas, was not immediately available.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023

