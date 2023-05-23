Corporate Deal

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. has agreed to acquire VectivBio Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for rare gastrointestinal conditions, for approximately $1 billion. The transaction, announced May 22, is expected to close in the second half of 2023. Boston-based Ironwood was advised by Latham & Watkins and Advestra AG. The Latham & Watkins corporate deal team was led by partners Charles Ruck, Daniel Rees, Andrew Clark and Ian Nussbaum. VectivBio, which is based in Basel, Switzerland, was represented by a Cooley (UK) LLP and Homburger AG.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 23, 2023, 8:46 AM

