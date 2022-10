Corporate Deal

Cooley counseled Arctic Wolf Networks, a cloud-based cybersecurity platform, in connection with the closing of its $401 million debt offering led by existing investor Owl Rock Capital, with participation from funds advised by Neuberger Berman and others. Owl Rock was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Haim Zaltzman, John Miller, Arash Aminian Baghai and Pamela Kellet.