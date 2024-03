Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided BNP Paribas and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co. in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate 1.5 billion ($1.6 billion). The issuance was announced Feb. 28 by Charlotte, North Carolina-based Honeywell International. The Davis Polk team included partner John Meade.

March 05, 2024, 9:44 AM

