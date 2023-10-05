Corporate Deal

Ember SPV I Purchaser Inc., an entity controlled by funds managed by Ember Infrastructure Management LP, and together with Investissement Quebec (IQ) and CDPQ have agreed to acquire the outstanding shares of H2O Innovation Inc. The transaction, which values the water and wastewater treatment company at $395 million, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. New York-based Ember was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg. H2O Innovation, which is based in Quebec, Canada, was represented by a Norton Rose Fulbright team. IQ was guided by Fasken Martineau DuMoulin and Blake, Cassels & Graydon acted as legal counsel to CDPQ.

Business Services

October 05, 2023, 10:50 AM

nature of claim: /