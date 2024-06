Corporate Deal

Greenbriar Equity Group announced that funds managed by Greenbriar completed the acquisition of Renuity, a tech-enabled home services platform, from York Capital Management’s private equity group and other minority investors. Greenwich, Connecticut-based Greenbriar Equity was advised by Kirkland & Ellis. York Capital Management and Renuity were represented by Akerman and a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partner Blair Thetford.

