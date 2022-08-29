Corporate Deal

The Professional Tennis Players Association announced that it has launched Winners Alliance, a for-profit affiliate, to generate off-the-court commercial opportunities for players and their agents, and its $26 million equity raise. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Bill Ackman CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management in connection with the transaction. The Sullivan & Cromwell team included Matthew B. Goodman, Joseph C. Shenker, Zena M. Tamler, Marc Treviño and Isaac J. Wheeler.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 29, 2022, 11:54 AM