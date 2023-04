Corporate Deal

Teck Resources Ltd., a coal mining and mineral development company, announced that its board of directors have unanimously rejected an acquisition proposal from Glencore plc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Vancouver, Canada-based Teck was advised by Stikeman Elliott and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. The special committee was represented by Blake, Cassels & Graydon and Sullivan & Cromwell.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 04, 2023, 9:54 AM

