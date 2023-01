Corporate Deal

CVC Capital Partners has agreed to sell electricity distributor PKP Energetyka S.A. to PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A. in a deal guided by Greenberg Traurig and Rymarz Zdort. Luxembourg-based CVC Capital is represented by a Greenberg Traurig team led by partner Michal Bobrzynski. Warsaw, Poland-based PGE Polska Grupa was advised by Rymarz Zdort. The team includes partners Marek Durski, Monika Kierepa and Marek Maciag.