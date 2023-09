Corporate Deal

L Catterton has placed a growth investment in vegan hair care product provider Maria Nila. Financial terms were not disclosed. Greenwich, Connecticut-based L Catterton was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by London-based corporate partners Tom Evans and Linzi Thomas. Counsel information for Maria Nila, which is based in Stockholm, was not immediately available.

