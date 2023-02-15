Corporate Deal

Medical Industries of the Americas Inc., a mass-manufacturer of disposable natural rubber latex gloves, filed with the SEC on Feb. 14 for an initial public offering. The size of the IPO has not been announced. The Beverly Hills, California-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by TroyGould PC partner David Ficksman. The underwriters, led by Spartan Capital Securities LLC, are represented by Lucosky Brookman LLP partner Joseph M. Lucosky.

February 15, 2023, 8:14 AM