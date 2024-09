Corporate Deal

Five Arrows, TA Associates and Nordic Capital portfolio company, RLDatix has acquired health care technology company SocialClimb. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based RLDatix was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Duncan Enista and Sean Kramer. Counsel information for SocialClimb, which is based in Lehi, Utah, was not immediately available.

Technology

September 20, 2024, 9:26 AM