Corporate Deal

Sitio Royalties Corp., an owner and manager of oil and gas mineral and royalty interests, was counseled by Vinson & Elkins in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $600 million. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by partners Scott Rubinsky, David Stone and Doug McWilliams. The notes come due 2028.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 05, 2023, 9:16 AM

