Cube Infrastructure Managers has agreed to acquire Urbaser Nordic AS, a municipal waste collection services provider for the Nordic region, from waste management group Urbaser. Financial terms were not disclosed. Luxembourg-based Cube Infrastructure was advised by DLA Piper. Urbaser, which is based in Madrid, Spain, was represented by a Latham & Watkins team led by corporate partners Tom Evans, Ignacio Pallares and Katie Peek.

August 31, 2023, 10:26 AM

