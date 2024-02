Corporate Deal

Exxon Mobil has agreed to sell assets in the Ursa and Princess Fields gas projects located in the Deepwater Gulf of Mexico to Esperanza Capital Partners and Andros Capital Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. Esperanza Capital was represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher. Houston-based Andros Capital was advised by Vinson & Elkins. The Vinson & Elkins team was led by Vice Chair of the firm Jim Fox and partner Crosby Scofield.

February 22, 2024, 10:12 AM

