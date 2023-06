Corporate Deal

Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft represented medical technology company AngioDynamics Inc. in the sale of its dialysis product portfolio and BioSentry Tract Sealant System biopsy product to Merit Medical Systems Inc. for $100 million. Jordan, Utah-based Merit Medical was advised by Parr Brown Gee & Loveless.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 09, 2023, 9:02 AM

