Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided the joint book-running managers in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $400 million. The issuance was announced Sep. 5 by Boston-based Boston Gas Co. The Davis Polk corporate team included partner Reuven B. Young. The notes come due 2053.

Energy

September 06, 2023, 8:22 AM

