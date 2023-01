Corporate Deal

Supermarket Income REIT, a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust company, announced that it has acquired British Airway’s Pension Trustees Ltd.’s 25.5 percent beneficial interest in the Sainsbury’s Reversion Portfolio for 196 million pounds ($239 million). Supermarket Income REIT was advised by a Macfarlanes team led by partner Robert Boyle. Counsel information for British Airway’s Pension was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

January 16, 2023, 11:43 AM