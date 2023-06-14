Corporate Deal

Overstock.com Inc. entered into an asset purchase agreement with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries pursuant to which Overstock agreed to acquire certain assets, including intellectual property, business data, rights to mobile applications, and other related assets and assumed certain specified liabilities for a total purchase price of $21.5 million. Overstock was reprented by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team that included partners Michael S. Benn, Scott K. Charles and Rachel B. Reisberg.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 14, 2023, 12:04 PM

