Corporate Deal

Merck has agreed to acquire Harpoon Therapeutics for $680 million. Rahway, New Jersey-based Merck was advised by Covington & Burling partners Catherine Dargan, Andrew Fischer and Michael Riella. Harpoon Therapeutics, which is based in South San Francisco, California, was represented by a Goodwin Procter team. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson represented Centerview Partners, acting as financial adviser to Harpoon. The Fried Frank team was led by partners Philip Richter and Roy Tannenbaum.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 08, 2024, 10:49 AM

