Corporate Deal

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc., a cellulose specialties and other sustainable materials producer, was counseled by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $250 million. Sullivan & Cromwell served as legal counsel to Oaktree Capital Management LP, acting in their role as an underwriter in the transaction.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 21, 2023, 7:55 AM

